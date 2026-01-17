Thai Airways Unveils Fleet Modernisation Strategy with Airbus A321neo Launch

Thailand's flag carrier eyes 100-aircraft fleet by year-end as it introduces fuel-efficient A321neo 'Bowonrangsi' on regional routes.

Thai Airways International has marked a pivotal moment in its post-rehabilitation transformation with the launch of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft, signalling an ambitious fleet expansion strategy that will see the carrier return to pre-pandemic operational capacity by the end of 2026.

The airline unveiled the aircraft, registration HS-TOA and named "Bowonrangsi" by royal bestowal, at a ceremony at Thai Technical Hangar at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday.

The event was attended by board members Sumrid Sumneing and Chananyarak Phetcharat, along with Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri and business partners.

Strategic Fleet Expansion

In an interview at the launch event, Chai outlined the airline's vision to position Thai Airways as a comprehensive network carrier.

The fleet, which currently comprises 79 aircraft, is set to expand to 100 by year-end, matching pre-COVID levels whilst transitioning entirely to new-generation aircraft.

"The introduction of the Airbus A321neo into Thai Airways' fleet marks a significant milestone, reinforcing THAI's commitment to enhancing and elevating the passenger experience through modern, comfortable cabin design and in-flight products," said Chai. "At the same time, it reflects THAI's dedication to driving the aviation industry in Thailand and the region towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future."

The A321neo represents the first of 32 such aircraft ordered from Airbus, with deliveries scheduled over the next three years.

