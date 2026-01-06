Civil Court Reinstates Thai Airways Board After Lifting Shareholder Injunction

The Civil Court has revoked a temporary injunction, allowing an expanded 15-member board to oversee critical aircraft procurement and the U-Tapao MRO project.

The Civil Court has lifted a temporary injunction against Thai Airways International PCL (THAI), clearing the way for its newly appointed board of directors to assume their duties with immediate effect.

The legal standoff began after five shareholders filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the resolutions of the airline’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The court’s decision to revoke the protection order confirms the validity of the AGM’s mandate, which includes an expansion of the board from 11 to 15 members to bolster the carrier’s post-restructuring governance.

The brief suspension of board powers had threatened to derail several of the airline’s most critical strategic initiatives.

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways, admitted that the legal uncertainty forced a delay in the signing of a landmark land-lease agreement with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office for the U-Tapao Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre.

"Now that the court has lifted the injunction, the board can return to business as usual," Chai stated.

He confirmed that the MRO contract, originally scheduled for signing on 7 January, will be prioritised alongside a comprehensive fleet procurement plan.