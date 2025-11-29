Thai Airways confirms no impact from Airbus A320 software issue

Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. has issued a statement clarifying that its Airbus A320 fleet is not affected by the recent European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) software issue.

The issue, which involves a software component on the Airbus A319, A320, and A321 aircraft equipped with the ELAC B L104 flight control unit, was highlighted in EASA's Emergency Airworthiness Directive 2025-0268-E, issued on November 28, 2025. This directive mandates the replacement of the ELAC B L104 unit before any flight operations starting on November 29, 2025.

However, Thai Airways clarified that its Airbus A320 aircraft do not have the ELAC B L104 unit installed, and therefore, are not subject to the directive. The airline emphasized that it adheres strictly to international safety regulations and continues to monitor EASA updates, as well as aircraft manufacturer guidelines, to ensure the highest safety standards for passengers.

Thai Airways reassured customers that all flights continue to operate with the same level of safety and that the airline is committed to following regulatory standards and recommendations from the relevant aviation authorities and manufacturers.