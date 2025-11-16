Asia-Pacific to Require Nearly 20,000 New Aircraft as Passenger Demand Soars

Aviation leaders forecast 4.4% annual passenger growth in the region over two decades, driving fleet expansion and a global shift toward fuel-efficient widebody jets.

Aviation industry projections presented at the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) annual general meeting confirm that the Asia-Pacific region is set to drive global demand for new aircraft over the next 20 years.

Industry figures suggest the region, including China and India, will require 19,560 new aircraft by the 2040s.

This massive requirement is underpinned by forecast passenger growth of 4.4 per cent per year, significantly outpacing the global average of 3.6 per cent.

The demand is heavily skewed towards short-haul travel, requiring approximately 16,100 single-aisle jets.

However, the region remains a vital market for long-haul carriers, with an anticipated need for around 3,500 widebody aircraft, representing 43 per cent of the global widebody requirement.