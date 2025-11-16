Asia-Pacific to Require Nearly 20,000 New Aircraft as Passenger Demand Soars

Aviation leaders forecast 4.4% annual passenger growth in the region over two decades, driving fleet expansion and a global shift toward fuel-efficient widebody jets.
Aviation industry projections presented at the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) annual general meeting confirm that the Asia-Pacific region is set to drive global demand for new aircraft over the next 20 years.
Industry figures suggest the region, including China and India, will require 19,560 new aircraft by the 2040s.
This massive requirement is underpinned by forecast passenger growth of 4.4 per cent per year, significantly outpacing the global average of 3.6 per cent.
The demand is heavily skewed towards short-haul travel, requiring approximately 16,100 single-aisle jets.
However, the region remains a vital market for long-haul carriers, with an anticipated need for around 3,500 widebody aircraft, representing 43 per cent of the global widebody requirement.
The data indicates that the primary driver for these orders is fleet expansion, accounting for nearly 68 per cent of all new deliveries.
The remaining 32 per cent is earmarked for the replacement of older models, a trend that is crucial to the industry's efforts to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.
Industry analysis suggests new generation widebody jets offer an immediate improvement in fuel efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 25 per cent compared to their predecessors.
Anand Stanley, president of a major aircraft manufacturer's Asia-Pacific division, presented the forecast, underlining the region's continuous growth and strategic importance in the global aviation landscape.
The air cargo sector also shows strong expansion. Asia-Pacific’s dedicated freighter fleet is expected to reach approximately 850 aircraft, or around one-third of the global fleet.
Roughly 250 of these are projected to be newly manufactured freighters, mostly widebody models, reflecting sustained demand for air freight capacity.
The market for large freighters is increasingly focused on models that comply with the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) emissions standards, balancing cost efficiency with reduced carbon footprints.
Stanley concluded: "The Asia-Pacific region is entering an exciting period of growth, driven by strong demand for air travel and logistics. We are committed to partnering with airlines in the region to offer a modern and sustainable fleet."