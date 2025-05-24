Airbus eyes making Thailand Asia-Pacific aviation hup with new operations centre

Anand Stanley, President of Airbus for the Asia-Pacific region, announced that Thailand is emerging as a global leader in aviation, with rapid growth in the aviation industry, aviation technology, and aircraft orders. Airbus sees Thailand not just as a hub for Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services but as a significant center for advanced technology and engineering within the region’s aviation sector.

Stanley pointed out that the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing aviation market in the world, and Airbus forecasts a demand for about 20,000 new aircraft in the region over the next 20 years, accounting for half of the global aircraft demand. Thailand is identified as one of the largest markets within this growth, he said.

“This year, we expect to deliver a total of 820 aircraft globally, with the majority of orders coming from the Asia-Pacific region,” he said. “In Thailand, Airbus aircraft are operated by Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, and Thai VietJet. Soon, Thai Airways will be launching its A321neo aircraft, featuring a new business-class seating configuration by the end of this year.”