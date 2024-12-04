Thailand to harness Airbus’ expertise in becoming aviation hub

Thailand’s Transport Ministry is to work closely with European aerospace corporation Airbus to develop aviation infrastructure and enhance air safety standards to achieve its ambition to turn the country into an aviation hub in the region.

Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit on Tuesday welcomed Anand Stanley, president and head of Airbus Asia-Pacific, who led a group of Airbus experts in a meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Bangkok.

After the session, Suriya said Thai officials and Airbus discussed collaboration to expand the capacity of aviation infrastructure to support the future growth of the aviation industry, as well as enhance Thailand's aviation safety standards to international levels.

The minister underscored that the government was committed to pushing the country to become a regional aviation hub, with a target of welcoming 250 million passengers per year at airports of Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) by 2032.

The Transport Ministry is also planning to build the new Andaman Airport on the west coast of the Southern region, aiming to accommodate 22.5 million passengers per year in both the long- and short-haul markets, he said.