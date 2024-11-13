Airbus forecasts Asia-Pacific to require 19,500 new aircraft by 2043

Anand Stanley, President of Airbus Asia-Pacific, presented these findings during the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Annual Assembly of Presidents in Brunei, underscoring the region’s continued growth and importance in the global aviation market.

The Asia-Pacific forecast, which includes China and India, reflects a year-on-year growth of 3% in terms of new aircraft needed. With this surge in demand, the region’s fleet will continue to expand, driven by both growth and replacement needs, with sustainability initiatives becoming more prevalent.

Airbus anticipates the need for 16,000 single-aisle aircraft, such as the A220 and A320neo Family, to support the region’s short-to-medium haul routes. At the same time, demand for medium- and large-sized long-range aircraft, like the A330neo and A350, will total approximately 3,500 aircraft. Key recent widebody aircraft orders in the region include Cathay Pacific (A330neo), as well as EVA Air, Japan Airlines and Korean Air (A350), with several other ongoing campaigns expected to fuel growth.