Thailand Becomes 68th Nation to Ban Physical Punishment of Children

Thailand has joined the growing global movement to protect children, becoming the 68th country worldwide to outlaw all forms of physical punishment against children in all settings, including homes, schools, and care institutions.

The significant amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code, officially published in the Royal Gazette on March 24th, 2025, has been widely welcomed by child rights advocates and legal experts.

The previous wording of Section 1567, which granted those with parental authority the "right to punish" children for disciplinary or educational purposes, had long been criticised for its ambiguity and potential to enable physical and emotional abuse due to the lack of a clear definition of acceptable "punishment".

The driving force behind this legal reform was a concerted effort by government agencies, human rights organisations, and educational bodies to modernise the law and better reflect contemporary understanding of child welfare.

A key element of the amendment replaces references to "punishment" with the concept of "reprimand and educate with reason and appropriateness," underscoring the parental role as moral guides and educators rather than relying on physical force.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a leading advocate for the elimination of violence and abuse against children, has lauded Thailand's progressive step.

