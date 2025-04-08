Leech removed from 3-year-old girl’s nostril in Chiang Mai

A doctor at Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai successfully removed a full-sized leech from a three-year-old girl’s nostril after she suffered repeated nosebleeds over four days.

The hospital shared the case—concerning a young girl from Om Koi district—as a warning to parents to be cautious when allowing their children to play in natural water sources, where leeches may inhabit.

Transferred After Local Hospital Couldn’t Find the Cause

Nakornping Hospital, located in Mae Rim district, posted on its Facebook page on Monday that the child had been referred from Om Koi District Hospital late on the night of 5 April after doctors there were unable to identify the cause of persistent bleeding from the girl's right nostril.