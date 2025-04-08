Leech removed from 3-year-old girl’s nostril in Chiang Mai

A doctor at Nakornping Hospital in Chiang Mai successfully removed a full-sized leech from a three-year-old girl’s nostril after she suffered repeated nosebleeds over four days.
The hospital shared the case—concerning a young girl from Om Koi district—as a warning to parents to be cautious when allowing their children to play in natural water sources, where leeches may inhabit.
Transferred After Local Hospital Couldn’t Find the Cause
Nakornping Hospital, located in Mae Rim district, posted on its Facebook page on Monday that the child had been referred from Om Koi District Hospital late on the night of 5 April after doctors there were unable to identify the cause of persistent bleeding from the girl's right nostril.
According to the hospital, the child had started experiencing nosebleeds after washing her face in a nearby creek.
A doctor on duty during the night shift used an endoscope to examine the nostril and discovered the leech. A machine was used to safely remove it. The girl received treatment, was given antibiotics, and has since been discharged with no further symptoms.
The hospital advised parents to consult a doctor if their children experience repeated nosebleeds, as they could be caused by leeches, especially after playing in natural water sources.
It also warned against attempting to remove a leech at home, as improper removal could lead to further harm.