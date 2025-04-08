Motorists advised to use alternative roads during Songkran holidays

TUESDAY, APRIL 08, 2025

Motorists advised to use alternative routes during the Songkran exodus to avoid congestion in Bangkok and major provinces. Call DRR hotline for more details.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes out of Bangkok and bypass major provinces, as the main roads are expected to be heavily congested during the Songkran exodus, the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) announced on Tuesday.

DRR Director-General Montree Dechasakulsom said he had been instructed by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit to prepare alternative routes for motorists during the long Songkran holidays.

Montree added that the DRR has reviewed the alternative routes and ensured they would be both safe and convenient for motorists throughout their journey.

Alternative Routes Out of Bangkok

Alternative Routes to the South:

  • From central or south Bangkok: Motorists should use Taksin Bridge, head to Thanon Kanlapaphruek (Rural Road No. 1001), and then proceed to Kanchanapisek Road.
  • From north Bangkok: Start at Kaset Intersection, drive towards Kaerai, cross the Rama V Bridge, and then use Thanon Ratchaphruek (Rural Road No. 3201) to reach Kanchanapisek Road.

Alternative Routes to the North and Northeast:

  • From central or south Bangkok: Take Taksin Bridge and continue on Thanon Ratchaphruek (Rural Road No. 3201) to Highway No. 346.
  • From north Bangkok: Start at Bang Khen Intersection, drive along Chaengwattana Road (Highway No. 304) and cross the Rama IV Bridge. Then, take Thanon Chaiyaphuek (Rural Road No. 3030), continue to Thanon Ratchaphruek (Rural Road No. 302), and proceed to Highway No. 346.

Alternative Route Out of East Bangkok:

  • From Nong Chok district to Nong Kae district in Saraburi: Use Rural Road No. 3035, continue past the intersection with Highway No. 305, then follow Rural Road No. 3026 to Phaholyothin Road (Highway No. 1).

Routes to Bypass Major Provinces

Bypass Nakhon Sawan's Mueang District:

Motorists should take the western route from Highway No. 333, drive past Uthai Thani, and then proceed along Highway No. 3221, Highway No. 3013, and Rural Road No. 1001 to reach Highway No. 1, leading to Kamphaeng Phet.

Bypass Nakhon Ratchasima:

Motorists should use Mittraparp Road (Highway No. 2) from kilometre marker 102+135, then follow Highway No. 201, Highway No. 2148, Rural Road No. 4008, Highway No. 2369, and Highway No. 2246. Finally, return to Highway No. 2 at kilometre marker 257+65, heading to Khon Kaen.

Bypass Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi:

From Highway No. 35, take Rural Road No. 2021 and travel along Thailand Riviera Road to Highway No. 4, which leads to Cha-am district in Phetchaburi.

More Information

Montree added that motorists can call the DRR hotline at 1146 for more details about the alternative routes.
 

