Motorists advised to use alternative roads during Songkran holidays

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes out of Bangkok and bypass major provinces, as the main roads are expected to be heavily congested during the Songkran exodus, the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) announced on Tuesday.
DRR Director-General Montree Dechasakulsom said he had been instructed by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit to prepare alternative routes for motorists during the long Songkran holidays.
Montree added that the DRR has reviewed the alternative routes and ensured they would be both safe and convenient for motorists throughout their journey.
Alternative Routes to the South:
Alternative Routes to the North and Northeast:
Alternative Route Out of East Bangkok:
Bypass Nakhon Sawan's Mueang District:
Motorists should take the western route from Highway No. 333, drive past Uthai Thani, and then proceed along Highway No. 3221, Highway No. 3013, and Rural Road No. 1001 to reach Highway No. 1, leading to Kamphaeng Phet.
Bypass Nakhon Ratchasima:
Motorists should use Mittraparp Road (Highway No. 2) from kilometre marker 102+135, then follow Highway No. 201, Highway No. 2148, Rural Road No. 4008, Highway No. 2369, and Highway No. 2246. Finally, return to Highway No. 2 at kilometre marker 257+65, heading to Khon Kaen.
Bypass Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi:
From Highway No. 35, take Rural Road No. 2021 and travel along Thailand Riviera Road to Highway No. 4, which leads to Cha-am district in Phetchaburi.
Montree added that motorists can call the DRR hotline at 1146 for more details about the alternative routes.