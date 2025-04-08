Motorists advised to use alternative roads during Songkran holidays

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes out of Bangkok and bypass major provinces, as the main roads are expected to be heavily congested during the Songkran exodus, the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) announced on Tuesday.

DRR Director-General Montree Dechasakulsom said he had been instructed by Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit to prepare alternative routes for motorists during the long Songkran holidays.

Montree added that the DRR has reviewed the alternative routes and ensured they would be both safe and convenient for motorists throughout their journey.