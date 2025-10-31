AirAsia Declares 'Final Chapter' of Restructuring with Bold Plan to Become First Global Narrowbody Carrier

Fernandes emphasised that Kuala Lumpur International Airport is the number one megahub in Asia and fourth globally, with AirAsia as its largest contributor.

"The bulk of our business always is going to be Asia," he confirmed, noting plans to significantly increase investment and expand routes in Indonesia.

Financial Targets and Capital A's Five Pillars

Setting an audacious financial goal, Fernandes declared, "For me, my goal before I retire is to try and get to the Emirates margin of 30% EBITDA margin, and I really think we can do that."

He attributed the feasibility of this target to the creation of Capital A's five subsidiary businesses:

AirAsia NEXT (formerly Abc.) – The technology and artificial intelligence company houses digital assets, the loyalty programme and BigPay. Fernandes confirmed that the NASDAQ IPO process has commenced, making it the first Capital A entity targeted for a US listing. The subsidiary is building its own payment gateway to reduce transaction costs.

AirAsia MOVE – The online travel agency, which Fernandes described as "probably the biggest company we have in Capital A" and "the toughest company I've had to build." He noted it is "the first in the world" where an airline has separated its website into a standalone OTA, maintaining the crucial link with customers and ancillary income.

ADE (Asia Digital Engineering) – The maintenance, repair and overhaul provider can complete a seed check "about two and a half days to three days faster than any other MRO," generating 900 additional flying days for the airline annually at lower cost.

Teleport – The logistics arm has increased aircraft cargo utilisation from 12% to 22-23% and has "just overtaken Singapore Airlines as the number one logistics provider." Fernandes projected that "AirAsia will, through the creation of Teleport, earn at least a billion ringgit in the not-too-distant future from cargo."

Santan – The food and beverage brand commercialises in-flight meals on the ground, benefiting from what Fernandes called "a free marketing platform" seen by 90 million people annually.

The RM1 billion placement deal for AirAsia X is expected to close "within the next 30 days, as soon as we complete the paperwork."

Fernandes noted that financial markets have been "very, very positive on AirAsia and Capital A" since emerging from PN17 status.

Resilience and Sustainability

Fernandes expressed extensive gratitude to stakeholders who supported the company through crisis, particularly credit partners like Aries who "lent us a lot of money" and "had vision" when others would not.

He stressed that AirAsia received "not one support" from the government and "no financial loans from any financial institution" save one, yet managed to repay "a billion US dollars of refunds" and rehire all 2,000 staff who were made redundant.

"Nothing was easy for us. Everything was really, really tough," he said, noting that restarting an airline with 255 grounded planes was harder than starting AirAsia from scratch 23 years ago.

Looking ahead, the company plans to implement sustainability initiatives including carbon tax and carbon offset projects in the new year, with a focus on keeping carbon tax revenues in the region.

Fernandes gave special thanks to CFO Teh Mun Hui, recently recognised by Fortune magazine as the 81st Most Powerful Woman in Asia, for her instrumental role in completing the complex financial and regulatory requirements.

He concluded with characteristic boldness: "I told the Pope the other day that after Jesus Christ, AirAsia is the next person to rise from the dead. Believe the unbelievable... Never let anyone tell you you can't do it."



