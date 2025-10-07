Three airlines expand Japan routes as strong baht fuels Thai outbound travel

Thai AirAsia X

Pattra Boosarawongse, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia X, said the stronger baht during the fourth-quarter high season has encouraged more Thais to travel and spend abroad.

Combined with the festive year-end period, this has boosted the overall tourism atmosphere. Japan, she added, remains one of the most popular destinations among Thai travellers.

Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ) is continuing to expand its Thailand–Japan network, with a new route from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Sendai, operating four flights per week starting December 1, 2025.

It will be the only Thai carrier to operate this route, marking its fifth direct route to Japan after Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Nagoya. The airline expects an average load factor of 90% in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia (flight code FD) currently operates two Japan routes — Bangkok to Fukuoka and Bangkok to Okinawa.

“The continuous launch of routes to Japan highlights AirAsia Group’s strength in offering an extensive network and high flight frequency. The group now operates the largest number of Thailand–Japan routes, totalling seven,” Pattra said.

Thai Lion Air

Aswin Yankirativorn, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Lion Air, announced that the airline is ready to expand its international network in the fourth quarter of 2025, launching four new routes to meet the growing travel demand and strengthen Thailand’s connectivity with key tourism and economic hubs across Asia.