Vietnamese president To Lam to pay official visit to Thailand on May 27-29

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, and his spouse will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27-29, 2026, at the invitation of Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

This will be To Lam’s first official visit to Thailand since assuming the position of President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam in April 2026.

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will grant an audience to the General Secretary and President of Vietnam and his spouse during the visit.

The General Secretary and President will hold bilateral talks with the Thai Prime Minister at Government House. The discussions will focus on advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between Thailand and Vietnam.

The agenda will cover cooperation in security, the economy and trade, particularly the alignment of the two economies through the “Three Connects” strategy. It will also include cooperation in science, technology and innovation, as well as the promotion of people-to-people relations.