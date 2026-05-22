Thailand and Vietnam set to deepen ties through official visit

Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee General Secretary and State President To Lam will make an official visit to Thailand with his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, from 27 to 29 May.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an announcement on Thursday that the visit would take place at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.
The trip comes as Vietnam-Thailand relations continue to advance under the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides working to broaden cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and regional coordination.
Thailand is Vietnam’s biggest trading partner within ASEAN.
Bilateral trade stood at US$22.1 billion in 2025, a 9 per cent increase from the previous year.
Viet Nam’s exports to Thailand grew 12.7 per cent to US$8.8 billion, while imports rose 6.7 per cent to US$13.3 billion.
More than 100,000 Vietnamese people live in Thailand, with most based in northeastern provinces.
Thai authorities have recognised the legal status of overseas Vietnamese residents in areas including residency and employment, and many members of the community hold well-regarded positions in local society.
Thailand is also home to about 2,000-3,000 Vietnamese students, who are studying and carrying out research in the country.