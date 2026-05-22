Thailand and Vietnam set to deepen ties through official visit

Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee General Secretary and State President To Lam will make an official visit to Thailand with his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, from 27 to 29 May.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an announcement on Thursday that the visit would take place at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse.

The trip comes as Vietnam-Thailand relations continue to advance under the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides working to broaden cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and regional coordination.