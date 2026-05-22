IEA warns global oil market could enter danger zone in July-August

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that the global oil market could enter a “danger zone” in mid-year, after the Iran war disrupted more than 14 million barrels per day of Middle East supply.

The global oil market is facing the risk of a severe crisis between July and August, as summer oil demand rises while supply from the Middle East has yet to recover amid the impact of the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said during a lecture at Chatham House in London that the global oil market may be entering a “danger zone” if the supply situation does not improve in the coming months.

He said the conflict in Iran had created the largest supply crisis in history, with attacks on energy infrastructure and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz removing more than 14 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern oil from the market.

Although the market previously had surplus oil, and the IEA had coordinated the release of 400 million barrels from strategic reserves — the largest reserve release in history — Birol admitted that this was still not enough to ease the crisis.