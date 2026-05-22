Transport Ministry Accelerates Bangkok Port Overhaul to Unlock Commercial Revenue

A 500-rai plot is earmarked for a multi-billion-baht mixed-use development without a casino, alongside a major Klong Toey housing relocation.

Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Boonyamanee has ordered the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) to fast-track its commercial development plans for Bangkok Port, aiming to unlock fresh revenue streams and modernise the surrounding urban areas.

Under the new policy directives, the state enterprise is zoning the total port area to separate core maritime logistics from lucrative commercial ventures.

The centrepiece of the strategy is a massive mixed-use development project designed to boost cargo logistics and high-end tourism, which officials explicitly clarified will not include a casino.

The PAT is currently reviewing its existing master plans to align the development with contemporary economic conditions. Initial blueprints indicate that approximately 900 rai (around 355.8 acres) of the Bangkok Port site will be utilised.

Part of this land will be reserved for staff housing and shipping infrastructure, leaving roughly 500 rai (around 197.6 acres) available for commercial concessions, including hotels, a convention centre, and tourism facilities.

