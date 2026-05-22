Transport Ministry Accelerates Bangkok Port Overhaul to Unlock Commercial Revenue

A 500-rai plot is earmarked for a multi-billion-baht mixed-use development without a casino, alongside a major Klong Toey housing relocation.
Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Boonyamanee has ordered the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) to fast-track its commercial development plans for Bangkok Port, aiming to unlock fresh revenue streams and modernise the surrounding urban areas.
Under the new policy directives, the state enterprise is zoning the total port area to separate core maritime logistics from lucrative commercial ventures.
The centrepiece of the strategy is a massive mixed-use development project designed to boost cargo logistics and high-end tourism, which officials explicitly clarified will not include a casino.
The PAT is currently reviewing its existing master plans to align the development with contemporary economic conditions. Initial blueprints indicate that approximately 900 rai (around 355.8 acres) of the Bangkok Port site will be utilised.
Part of this land will be reserved for staff housing and shipping infrastructure, leaving roughly 500 rai (around 197.6 acres) available for commercial concessions, including hotels, a convention centre, and tourism facilities.
Crucial to unlocking this prime real estate is the redevelopment of the densely populated Klong Toey community.
The government is maintaining its original three-pronged relocation strategy, promising equitable financial benefits across all options to ensure fair treatment for residents. Households will be offered a choice between:
Moving into a newly built high-rise "Smart Community" on the former Tannery Organisation site.
Relocating to vacant land plots in Bangkok's outer Nong Chok district.
Accepting a cash compensation package to return to their home provinces.
Sources within the PAT confirmed that the high-rise option involves a major review of the Klong Toey Smart Community blueprint. Spanning 58 rai, the proposed 9.85-billion-baht master plan features 12 residential towers of 25 storeys each, yielding a total of 6,048 apartments.
To ensure a self-sustaining urban ecosystem, the development will also include four residential car parks, three ten-storey office buildings, a three-storey market, and dedicated green spaces.
The site will host essential public infrastructure, including schools, healthcare clinics, childcare facilities, and government offices.
The mega-project is structured across four distinct phases. Construction for Phase 1, comprising the first four residential towers, was previously valued at 2.35 billion baht.
The PAT expects the completed development to significantly elevate the standard of living for local residents, transforming the area into a modern, fully integrated urban hub.