Thailand eyes cruise hub status with new mega port plan

Thailand is accelerating plans to position itself as a regional hub for cruise tourism, with the Transport Ministry unveiling proposals to develop new cruise terminals on both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coast.
The ministry recently held discussions with senior executives from Royal Caribbean Group (RCG), one of the world’s leading cruise operators, to explore detailed approaches for developing new cruise terminals. The initiative aims to address port congestion and enhance Thailand’s capacity to accommodate large cruise vessels, a key driver of tourism-led economic growth.
The meeting was chaired by Panya Chupanich, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport, and Head of the Transport Cluster, via video conference, with participation from Wendy Yamazaki, Regional Vice President for Government Relations in Asia at Royal Caribbean Group, along with representatives from the Port Authority of Thailand.
Panya said the government is placing strong emphasis on expanding infrastructure to support the growing cruise tourism market. Plans are being fast-tracked to develop large-scale cruise terminals under public-private partnership (PPP) models, allowing private sector participation in investment and development.
Key locations under consideration include Koh Samui, Phuket and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with feasibility studies currently assessing the most suitable site between Pattaya and Sattahip. The goal is to create a comprehensive cruise network covering both coasts and linking Thailand more effectively to global cruise routes.
The discussions also highlighted the importance of the Thai market for Royal Caribbean Group, which operates a global fleet of 69 ships.
For this year, the company plans to schedule more than 45 cruise calls to Thailand, with an estimated 120,000 international visitors expected to arrive via cruise travel.
However, both sides acknowledged that rapid growth in cruise tourism presents challenges, particularly the shortage of port facilities capable of handling large, world-class cruise ships. The talks focused on identifying solutions to improve infrastructure and operational standards.
To support potential investors, the Transport Ministry is preparing to compile development plans for Laem Chabang Port and other high-potential locations. Clear project timelines will be established and shared with Royal Caribbean and interested investors to facilitate business planning and future investment decisions.
The initiative reflects Thailand’s broader ambition to strengthen its position in the global tourism industry by expanding into high-value segments such as cruise travel, while improving infrastructure to support long-term growth.