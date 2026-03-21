Thailand eyes cruise hub status with new mega port plan

Thailand is accelerating plans to position itself as a regional hub for cruise tourism, with the Transport Ministry unveiling proposals to develop new cruise terminals on both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman coast.

The ministry recently held discussions with senior executives from Royal Caribbean Group (RCG), one of the world’s leading cruise operators, to explore detailed approaches for developing new cruise terminals. The initiative aims to address port congestion and enhance Thailand’s capacity to accommodate large cruise vessels, a key driver of tourism-led economic growth.



The meeting was chaired by Panya Chupanich, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport, and Head of the Transport Cluster, via video conference, with participation from Wendy Yamazaki, Regional Vice President for Government Relations in Asia at Royal Caribbean Group, along with representatives from the Port Authority of Thailand.

Panya said the government is placing strong emphasis on expanding infrastructure to support the growing cruise tourism market. Plans are being fast-tracked to develop large-scale cruise terminals under public-private partnership (PPP) models, allowing private sector participation in investment and development.

Key locations under consideration include Koh Samui, Phuket and the upper Gulf of Thailand, with feasibility studies currently assessing the most suitable site between Pattaya and Sattahip. The goal is to create a comprehensive cruise network covering both coasts and linking Thailand more effectively to global cruise routes.