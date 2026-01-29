UTA, EECO sign pact to move U-Tapao Airport City PPP forward; NTP due in February

Keeree said it has been about five and a half years since the first signing to advance the project, and that this was the fourth signing, following a period of delays. He said he believed the latest agreement would allow the project to proceed more smoothly.

First works planned on 6,500 rai late this year

Keeree said the first development expected to start in late this year will be a real-estate project on about 6,500 rai, intended to accommodate investors and reinforce confidence that EECa is ready to welcome investment.

Rail-linked conditions waived; NTP expected in February

Chula said that under the agreement, UTA has agreed to waive certain conditions precedent under the PPP contract related to the construction plan and the high-speed rail link connecting three airports (HSR), which has been a significant factor affecting the project.

He said the waiver was intended to reassure the public sector and investors in the EEC, and that UTA would begin with urgent and necessary parts of the project first.

The EECO said it is preparing to issue a Notice to Proceed (NTP) for UTA to begin counting the project period within February. After the NTP is issued, both sides will jointly determine measures to address project impacts and submit them to the EEC Policy Committee for consideration under legal procedures.

Next phase: Airport City and core infrastructure

After the NTP, UTA is expected to focus on essential infrastructure, accelerating construction of the Airport City component and core works aimed at increasing passenger volumes and attracting investors to the area.

Separately, the Royal Thai Navy is building the airport’s second runway and taxiway, which is expected to be completed by November 2028. Key utilities within the airport — including water production and wastewater treatment, electricity and aviation fuel systems — are also being developed in line with the planned schedule.