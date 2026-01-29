UTA, EECO sign pact to move U-Tapao Airport City PPP forward; NTP due in February

Kawin Kanjanapas and Phutthipong Prasarttong-Osoth, directors of U-Tapao International Aviation Co Ltd (UTA), together with Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee Office (EECO), have signed a contract management agreement for the public–private partnership (PPP) for the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City development project.
The signing, which signals the official start of implementation, was witnessed by Keeree Kanjanapas, executive chairman of UTA, and executives from both organisations at the Auditorium on the 33rd floor of the BTS Visionary Park building.
Keeree said the agreement was another important step for the project, also known as EECa, and thanked the public sector for its cooperation, saying it enabled both sides to reach an agreement and move forward together.
He said support measures under the memorandum would help drive the project forward “in a tangible way”, adding that EECa could attract global investors, boost tourism and support long-term income for Thai people, with the goal of becoming a world-class destination and a future driver of Thailand’s economy.
Keeree said it has been about five and a half years since the first signing to advance the project, and that this was the fourth signing, following a period of delays. He said he believed the latest agreement would allow the project to proceed more smoothly.
Keeree said the first development expected to start in late this year will be a real-estate project on about 6,500 rai, intended to accommodate investors and reinforce confidence that EECa is ready to welcome investment.
Chula said that under the agreement, UTA has agreed to waive certain conditions precedent under the PPP contract related to the construction plan and the high-speed rail link connecting three airports (HSR), which has been a significant factor affecting the project.
He said the waiver was intended to reassure the public sector and investors in the EEC, and that UTA would begin with urgent and necessary parts of the project first.
The EECO said it is preparing to issue a Notice to Proceed (NTP) for UTA to begin counting the project period within February. After the NTP is issued, both sides will jointly determine measures to address project impacts and submit them to the EEC Policy Committee for consideration under legal procedures.
After the NTP, UTA is expected to focus on essential infrastructure, accelerating construction of the Airport City component and core works aimed at increasing passenger volumes and attracting investors to the area.
Separately, the Royal Thai Navy is building the airport’s second runway and taxiway, which is expected to be completed by November 2028. Key utilities within the airport — including water production and wastewater treatment, electricity and aviation fuel systems — are also being developed in line with the planned schedule.