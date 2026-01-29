EC consults BoT, invokes Article 32 to seek data on suspicious cash withdrawals

EC consults with BoT, resolves to invoke EC Act

The secretary-general of the Election Commission met and consulted with the central bank governor following reports of suspicious cash withdrawals and resolved to invoke the EC Act to demand data from the Bank of Thailand.

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee sought a meeting and discussion with Bank of Thailand governor Vitai Ratanakorn to consult him on how to obtain data on cash withdrawals of more than 250 million baht in 100-baht and 500-baht notes.

After the discussion, the EC held a meeting and resolved to invoke Article 32 of the EC Act to ask the BoT to submit data on the cash withdrawals at commercial banks for the EC to investigate whether the cash was used for vote buying, Sawaeng said.