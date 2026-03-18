Northeast hardest hit as PM2.5 exceeds standard in many provinces

PM2.5 levels rose above the standard in several parts of Thailand on Wednesday, with the Northeast facing the most serious pollution, while Bangkok and the South remained in the good range, according to the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM).

In its latest air quality report at 5pm on March 18, 2026, CAPM said dust levels above the standard were recorded across multiple regions, with the Northeast showing the most alarming readings.

Northeast records the worst pollution

The Northeast was the hardest-hit region, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 31.1 to 70.9 micrograms per cubic metre and exceeding the standard in most areas. The affected provinces were Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Surin.