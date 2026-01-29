NBTC takes action by shutting down over 23,000 fraudulent numbers

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), revealed on Thursday (January 29) that, following the issuance of the NBTC Office announcement regarding measures to prevent technological crimes for telecommunications licensees.

The NBTC Office has collaborated with mobile network operators to screen telephone numbers with abnormal usage patterns and suspend services immediately.

Upon investigating abnormal usage, a high volume of outgoing calls originating repeatedly from the same locations was found, suggesting behaviour indicative of technological crimes.

In December 2025 alone, over 23,057 numbers with such abnormal calling patterns were identified, totalling approximately 2,400,000 outgoing calls.