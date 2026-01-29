Thai FDA warns on unapproved herbal inhaler registration misuse

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers about an unauthorised popular-brand 2-gram herbal inhaler after finding it was using another product’s drug registration number.
The Office of the Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday (January 29) it received a consumer complaint asking it to investigate the 2-gram herbal inhaler after no authorisation details could be found for the product.
The FDA has investigated the facts and discovered a Facebook page claiming that a certain herbal company is the manufacturer and distributor of a specific herbal inhaler brand.
The page states properties such as relief for dizziness, vertigo, and fainting, with a herbal aroma that promotes freshness and alertness, ideal for those feeling drowsy or fatigued.
It added that, based on searches in its authorisation system, the registration certificate number G 508/68 belongs to a different product and is not linked to the popular-brand inhaler.
The FDA urged the public to be cautious when buying or using the product, and said legal action is being taken against those responsible.
Consumers who have questions about the safety of health products, or who wish to make enquiries or file complaints, can contact the FDA via: