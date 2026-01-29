Thai military clarifies US warship call at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base

International politics

The visit carried significance at three levels:

Symbolic message

It suggests Cambodia remains open to engagement with multiple partners, and may help counter perceptions that Ream Naval Base is aligned with a single major power.

Strategic signal

The US is showing it remains engaged and attentive to Indo-Pacific developments, balancing influence without openly escalating tensions.

Bilateral contact

The visit offers a channel to maintain or restore military–diplomatic communication, supporting basic confidence-building between the two sides.

However, he stressed the port call should not be read as US “recognition” of Ream Naval Base in any legal or strategic sense. Instead, he said it should be viewed as practical diplomacy, keeping channels open and observing developments on the ground.