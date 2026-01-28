Ex-deputy commander of Second Army Area warns third round of fighting ‘will happen’

He said disputed or overlapping areas remain, citing locations such as Chong An Ma, Hill 677, Hill 500, Hill 350, and Ta Kwai Temple. He also singled out Ta Muen Thom Temple as a flashpoint where tensions escalated into a second round of fighting, which he said lasted longer than the first and spread across multiple areas.

Without withdrawal or sustained efforts to push opposing forces back, he warned, further incidents and provocations could recur—reinforcing his view that a third clash is likely.

Trenches and bunkers opposite Trat cited as key signals

Lt Gen Kanok said Cambodia has been digging zig-zag tactical trenches opposite Trat province. He also cited images of bunker works featuring triangular concrete slabs near the border opposite Hill 350, about one kilometre from Thailand’s border line.

The visible concrete, he said, suggests the positions are not yet complete, but would be strengthened once covered with soil.

US–Cambodia drills and big-power balancing

Asked about reports of renewed US–Cambodia joint combat-readiness drills, Lt Gen Kanok noted that such exercises had been suspended for a long period before resuming.

He pointed to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s military education at the US Military Academy at West Point, saying that could help explain renewed military ties.

He also linked the question to wider pressures and competing interests involving major powers, saying Cambodia seeks benefits from both China and the United States, while each power also pursues its own strategic objectives.

Call for a future government to bolster readiness

Looking ahead to the period after 8 February 2026, when a new government may be formed, Lt Gen Kanok urged political leaders to deepen their understanding of the military and the border situation, and to ensure the armed forces have what they need for national defence.

He argued Thailand must move quickly to keep pace with developments, noting that the Thai military depends on formal budget and procurement processes, while Cambodia could move faster through less transparent channels, in his view.

On volunteers and conscription

On debates over volunteer soldiers and conscription, Lt Gen Kanok said the issue should be approached realistically. He said volunteer forces have existed for decades, but systems must allow for proper development and organisation.

Asked whether conscription could be abolished, he questioned how Thailand would maintain sufficient combat troops to defend the country without it.

