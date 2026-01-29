‘Baan Chaothai’ opens registration, signalling strong home demand

In other words, it reduces the upfront lump-sum burden. The project is therefore trying to address the biggest problem in today’s market: not demand, but access to credit. It has the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) as a partner to help tackle the key pain point.

Consumers clearly want easier access to loans, lower interest rates, lower taxes and fees, and longer repayment terms. Sometimes even a small drop in interest rates can turn a renter into a homeowner.

Project overview

“Baan Chaothai” is an idea backed by Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group, aimed at improving Thais’ quality of life through quality housing in good locations at affordable prices. It seeks to reduce constraints in the home-buying process and facilitate access to finance, making it easier for people to own homes.

The project is a collaboration between BTS Group and GH Bank, which has a mission to support homeownership for all by creating more “opportunities” for Thais to own homes more easily.

The main objective is to enable buyers to access homes at attainable prices without paying a down payment during construction, and to start instalments only when the title is transferred, with units provided ready to move in — reducing additional expenses for buyers.

Locations and pilot projects now open for registration

Baan Chaothai is currently open for expressions of interest for two pilot projects:

D:CODE (Srinakarin Road), near the Yellow Line’s Si Iam station.

Project area: 42 rai

Up to 24 residential buildings

Low-rise condos, 8 storeys

Total: 4,150 units

Starting prices:

30 sq m: Bt1.89m

45 sq m: Bt2.85m

60 sq m: Bt3.78m

Construction expected to start September 2026, completion December 2028

D:CRAFT (Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani), Thepkunjon 2 Road–Khlong Nueng canal road, near Talad Thai and Thammasat University (Rangsit).

Project area: 115 rai

Up to 60 residential buildings

Low-rise condos, 8 storeys

Total: 7,500 units (sold in phases)

Starting prices:

30 sq m: Bt1.6m

45 sq m: Bt2.4m

60 sq m: Bt3.2m

Target buyers: workers in the Rangsit area and the metropolitan fringe

Construction expected to start September 2026, completion December 2028

Key selling point: ‘no down payment — pay when you transfer’

Registrants are not required to pay a down payment to the project during construction (subject to the bank’s conditions). Buyers begin paying only when ownership is transferred, through direct financing with the bank. This significantly reduces the initial lump-sum burden.

Units come in multiple sizes and include basic interior fit-outs such as furniture and electrical appliances, allowing buyers to move in without having to spend extra from their personal budget. Details may vary by unit and by project.

D:CODE: Yellow Line connectivity

In particular, D:CODE is close to the Yellow Line, helping reduce travel costs and making it easier to connect into the city — a major point of differentiation from typical condominium projects.

Those interested can register via the project website: http://www.baan-chaothai.com.

Registrants fill in personal details so GH Bank can conduct an initial credit assessment. Each registrant can select one project for one unit. The system will notify status via SMS or on the website and arrange appointments to view show units at a later stage.