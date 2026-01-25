Spotlight on the “Baan Chao Thai” concept, debuting D:CODE Sri Nakarin

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of the BTS Group, has announced a return to the “real estate” business after 30 years.

Having grown up in a property-developing family, he said his father, Mongkol Kanjanapas, was a highly renowned property developer some 60 years ago.

Keeree later moved into the group’s core infrastructure businesses, including rail mass transit, expressways and bus services.

Today, the family remains active in property development through landholdings and joint ventures with many major real estate companies.

In this return to the property sector, the group has launched Baan Chao Thai, aimed at people seeking homes in convenient locations that are genuinely ready to move into at affordable prices, supporting quality of life and housing access for everyone.

He said he spent months developing the concept, going into details from selecting company land plots and designing living spaces to choosing furniture, electrical appliances and even construction materials himself.

He also negotiated costs with determination to achieve appropriate pricing and pass the benefits directly to buyers.

With all components brought together, he said he is confident the project is deliverable and will benefit society, especially those who want to own a home but have lacked the opportunity.