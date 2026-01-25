Spotlight on the “Baan Chao Thai” concept, debuting D:CODE Sri Nakarin

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of the BTS Group, has announced a return to the “real estate” business after 30 years.
Having grown up in a property-developing family, he said his father, Mongkol Kanjanapas, was a highly renowned property developer some 60 years ago.
Keeree later moved into the group’s core infrastructure businesses, including rail mass transit, expressways and bus services.
Today, the family remains active in property development through landholdings and joint ventures with many major real estate companies.
In this return to the property sector, the group has launched Baan Chao Thai, aimed at people seeking homes in convenient locations that are genuinely ready to move into at affordable prices, supporting quality of life and housing access for everyone.
He said he spent months developing the concept, going into details from selecting company land plots and designing living spaces to choosing furniture, electrical appliances and even construction materials himself.
He also negotiated costs with determination to achieve appropriate pricing and pass the benefits directly to buyers.
With all components brought together, he said he is confident the project is deliverable and will benefit society, especially those who want to own a home but have lacked the opportunity.
In the group’s view, this type of housing development requires both courage and genuine readiness to invest seriously.
The key elements of the Baan Chao Thai project are:
For Baan Chao Thai, the BTS Group has set aside a total investment of around THB100 billion to develop residential real estate in Bangkok, surrounding provinces and upcountry areas.
The first pilot launches are D: CODE SRI NAKARIN and D: CRAFT KHLONG LUANG.
Assoc Prof Akekapong Treetrong, chairman of Ideal One Co., Ltd., an interior architecture specialist from the Faculty of Decorative Arts, Silpakorn University, and known as a leading designer blending art and culture, whose international work has won top prizes at the Asia-Pacific regional level, has joined as the project designer.
Akekapong said D: CODE SRI NAKARIN and D: CRAFT KHLONG LUANG, under the “Baan Chao Thai” concept, are designed to create practical, comfortable living that meets the full range of Thai residents’ needs, delivering a new quality of life by balancing diverse space types.
This is intended to make living, working and relaxing possible within a single, well-integrated environment.
He said he designed the project wholeheartedly, embedding art and intent in every step, from the overall building concept to fine details of usable space.
Flowing, rounded, curved lines, reminiscent of ocean waves and inspired by the distinctive character of mountains and waterways, are used to create an environment suited to urban living, offering comfort beyond basic residence and giving residents the chance to experience the value of life in every dimension.
“Designing these two projects began with my intention and award-winning professional experience, having delivered hotels that meet the needs of various groups. Today, I am determined to design for people who want a home but lack opportunity: a home that is not expensive, yet thoughtfully designed in every detail. This has been my dream for 30 years, to bring change to the housing sector.”
For the first pilot project, “D: CODE SRI NAKARIN”:
Residential units are divided into three types with 30 m², 45 m² and 60 m².