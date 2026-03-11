Thai shippers outline 3 options for cargo stranded after Hormuz attack

The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) has outlined three main options for exporters dealing with cargo stranded at sea after a Thai cargo vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, as concerns grow over disruption to shipments bound for the Persian Gulf.

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the TNSC, said the council was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the government, while advising exporters on how to manage containers already en route to countries in the Gulf region.

Three options for stranded cargo

The first option is to redirect containers to alternative ports by changing the final destination to ports such as Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates or Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. However, this may create additional costs for importers or end customers, including customs clearance fees of around US$2,000 per container, port change charges such as End of Voyage fees of about US$600-800, and inland transport expenses.