UK–Thailand AI conference steps up tech ties ahead of London Tech Week

The British Embassy in Bangkok has stepped up efforts to deepen UK–Thailand cooperation in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and digital innovation, using a high-level conference in Bangkok to connect technology firms, investors and business leaders ahead of London Tech Week 2026. The London event is scheduled for June 8-12.

Held at Capella Bangkok on March 10, the UK–Thailand AI Conference brought together leading names from the technology and venture capital sectors, underscoring the growing importance of innovation in the bilateral relationship.

Tech partnership moves centre stage

The event formed part of activities marking 170 years of UK–Thai diplomatic relations and highlighted the UK’s push to build longer-term partnerships with Thailand in sectors such as AI, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and engineering biology.