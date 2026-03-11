UK–Thailand AI conference steps up tech ties ahead of London Tech Week

The British Embassy in Bangkok has stepped up efforts to deepen UK–Thailand cooperation in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and digital innovation, using a high-level conference in Bangkok to connect technology firms, investors and business leaders ahead of London Tech Week 2026. The London event is scheduled for June 8-12.
Held at Capella Bangkok on March 10, the UK–Thailand AI Conference brought together leading names from the technology and venture capital sectors, underscoring the growing importance of innovation in the bilateral relationship.
The event formed part of activities marking 170 years of UK–Thai diplomatic relations and highlighted the UK’s push to build longer-term partnerships with Thailand in sectors such as AI, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, healthcare and engineering biology.
Matt Western MP, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Thailand, said the conference showed the scale of opportunity when businesses and investors from both countries work together, particularly in artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, health innovation and next-generation manufacturing.
British Ambassador Mark Gooding said technology and innovation now sit at the heart of the relationship, adding that the UK and Thailand share a belief that AI and emerging technologies should improve people’s lives.
The conference featured speakers and executives from major UK and Thai technology and investment organisations, including School.how, Amity Solutions AI Research and Application Center, SeaX Ventures, Techsauce, Beacon Ventures, Xplor Ventures, Disrupt Health Impact Fund and SCB10X.
The line-up reflected a clear focus on practical cooperation, investment opportunities and cross-border business partnerships, rather than dialogue at policy level alone.
In closing remarks, Matt Western encouraged Thai corporates and investors to attend London Tech Week in June, describing it as a key platform for engaging with global technology leaders, founders and innovators. The official event organiser says London Tech Week 2026 will run from June 8-12, with its main expo and content stages at Olympia London from June 8-10.
The British Embassy said it would continue working closely with Thai partners to support collaboration, facilitate market entry and build long-term links between the two countries’ technology sectors.
The conference also reinforced the UK’s broader message that it is a leading partner for Thailand’s digital transformation and future industries.
According to the official London Tech Week site, the event positions London as a meeting point for innovators, investors, enterprises and global tech leaders, reflecting the UK’s effort to present itself as a major international hub for technology, research and growth.