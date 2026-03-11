Thai Cargo Ship Attacked in Strait of Hormuz; UKMTO Reports Three Vessels Targeted

The Thai-owned Mayruree Naree was among three vessels targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, ending a 72-day lull in maritime hostilities.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with one Thai-registered ship catching fire.

According to a report by British news outlet Seatrade Maritime, citing UKMTO data, a cargo vessel was set ablaze after being struck by an unidentified object approximately 11 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.

While an initial evacuation was launched, the UKMTO’s latest update confirms the fire has since been extinguished, though some crew members remain on board to manage recovery operations.



Thai Vessel Identified

The maritime security firm Vanguard Tech has identified the stricken vessel as the Mayruree Naree, a large bulk carrier registered in Thailand and owned by the Bangkok-based Precious Shipping.

Reports indicate that 20 crew members evacuated the vessel during the emergency, while three remained on board to assist with rescue and stabilisation efforts.