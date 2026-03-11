Thai Cargo Ship Attacked in Strait of Hormuz; UKMTO Reports Three Vessels Targeted

The Thai-owned Mayruree Naree was among three vessels targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, ending a 72-day lull in maritime hostilities.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported that three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, with one Thai-registered ship catching fire.
According to a report by British news outlet Seatrade Maritime, citing UKMTO data, a cargo vessel was set ablaze after being struck by an unidentified object approximately 11 nautical miles off the coast of Oman.
While an initial evacuation was launched, the UKMTO’s latest update confirms the fire has since been extinguished, though some crew members remain on board to manage recovery operations.
The maritime security firm Vanguard Tech has identified the stricken vessel as the Mayruree Naree, a large bulk carrier registered in Thailand and owned by the Bangkok-based Precious Shipping.
Reports indicate that 20 crew members evacuated the vessel during the emergency, while three remained on board to assist with rescue and stabilisation efforts.
Admiral Thadawut Thatpitakkul, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy, said on Wednesday that the Navy had received a report that a Thai commercial vessel was fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz, in waters off Oman.
He said Thai naval personnel stationed in Bahrain used their contacts to coordinate with the Omani authorities to assist the entire crew.
Initial information indicates that 20 crew members have been rescued, while three remain on board the vessel. Authorities are checking whether any of the 23 crew members were injured, but he confirmed there have been no fatalities.
The cause of the incident and which side was responsible for the shooting are still under investigation.
In a co-ordinated escalation, two additional vessels were reportedly targeted northwest of the United Arab Emirates. One vessel, the ONE Majesty, sustained a 10-centimetre hole after being struck 25 nautical miles off Ras Al Khaimah.
Registered in Japan and owned by Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), the ship is currently proceeding to a safe anchorage; all crew members have been reported safe.
A third vessel was struck 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai. The UKMTO confirmed that the crew is safe and there has been no reported environmental damage.
These incidents mark a violent conclusion to a 72-day period without reported attacks on commercial shipping in the region. The Strait of Hormuz remains a volatile flashpoint following threats from Iran to close the strategic waterway, which serves as the primary link between the Persian Gulf and global markets.
Since the escalation of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran on 28 February 2026, at least seven seafarers have lost their lives in a series of ten maritime incidents. The latest attacks underscore the persistent risks facing merchant fleets navigating these vital waters.