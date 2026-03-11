Israeli airlines resume direct Thailand flights as embassy pledges full support

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2026

EL AL and Arkia have restored regular services from Tel Aviv to Thailand, while the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv says it is ready to assist Thai nationals with travel arrangements on a case-by-case basis.

  • Two major Israeli airlines, EL AL and Arkia, have fully resumed normal direct flight services to Thailand from Tel Aviv.
  • Travelers can book reservations and check flight statuses directly through the websites of both airlines.
  • The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Thai nationals, offering assistance on a case-by-case basis.

A report from the Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv, Israel, provided the latest update on travel arrangements for Thai nationals in Israel, stating that two major Israeli airlines, EL AL and Arkia,

which operate flights from Tel Aviv to Thailand, have now fully resumed normal services.

Those who wish to return to Thailand, or who need to travel on this route, can make reservations and check the latest flight status directly through the websites of the two airlines as follows:

The Embassy also reaffirmed its readiness to look after the welfare of Thai nationals, stating that if anyone needs to use other airlines that are not based in Israel,

The Embassy stands ready to assist on a case-by-case basis to help ensure that travel proceeds as smoothly and safely as possible.

