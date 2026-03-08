Dubai airport partly reopens after flights briefly halted

The airport told passengers not to travel unless their airline had confirmed the flight, saying schedules were still shifting.

Earlier in the day, the airport operator had announced a temporary suspension of operations.

The disruption came soon after an object was intercepted near the airport.

A witness told AFP that a loud explosion was heard, followed by a plume of smoke.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 had earlier shown aircraft circling above Dubai, apparently waiting for clearance to land.

Dubai authorities later said the incident was limited to debris falling after the interception and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The government also pushed back against claims circulating on social media about incidents at Dubai International Airport, without giving further details.