Dubai airport partly reopens after flights briefly halted

The airport told passengers not to travel unless their airline had confirmed the flight, saying schedules were still shifting.
Earlier in the day, the airport operator had announced a temporary suspension of operations.
The disruption came soon after an object was intercepted near the airport.
A witness told AFP that a loud explosion was heard, followed by a plume of smoke.
Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 had earlier shown aircraft circling above Dubai, apparently waiting for clearance to land.
Dubai authorities later said the incident was limited to debris falling after the interception and confirmed that no injuries were reported.
The government also pushed back against claims circulating on social media about incidents at Dubai International Airport, without giving further details.
The UAE Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defences were responding to missile and drone threats launched from Iran, but did not specify the intended targets.
Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, initially said it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, before later announcing that operations would resume.
In an update on X, the airline said passengers holding confirmed bookings for afternoon departures could proceed to the airport.
That included travellers transiting through Dubai, provided their onward flights were also operating.
Emirates said it would continue adjusting its flight schedule in line with developments.
The latest disruption followed a series of attacks across the UAE.
Last Saturday, four airport workers were injured, and part of a terminal was damaged at Dubai airport after the Middle East conflict escalated following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Dubai Airports said the situation had been brought under control quickly, though it did not elaborate.
Iranian attacks have also reportedly struck Abu Dhabi airport, the Palm Jumeirah development and the Burj Al Arab hotel, while drone debris caused a fire at the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday.
The source text also said flights from Dubai’s main airport had already resumed in part despite daily drone attacks on sites in the UAE.
CNA