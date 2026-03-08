Upper Thailand to face summer storms, strong winds and hail

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast the weather for March 8–13, 2026.

During March 8–10, upper Thailand will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms still possible in some areas.

This is due to a heat-induced low-pressure cell covering upper Thailand, together with southeasterly and southerly winds prevailing over the area.

During March 11–13, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, as well as possible lightning in some areas.

This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea.

As a result, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture over the Northeast, Central region, East and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper Thailand remains hot.