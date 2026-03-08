Upper Thailand to face summer storms, strong winds and hail

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast the weather for March 8–13, 2026.
During March 8–10, upper Thailand will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms still possible in some areas.
This is due to a heat-induced low-pressure cell covering upper Thailand, together with southeasterly and southerly winds prevailing over the area.
During March 11–13, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, as well as possible lightning in some areas.
This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea.
As a result, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture over the Northeast, Central region, East and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper Thailand remains hot.
In the South, during March 8–9, rainfall will be limited because the easterly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will weaken.
In the lower Gulf, waves will be 1–2 metres high, and more than 2 metres high in thundershowers.
During March 10–13, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain possible in some areas, because the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen.
During March 11–12, people in upper Thailand should beware of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning.
They should avoid open areas, large trees and unstable billboards, and avoid travelling through areas affected by thunderstorms during this period.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.
People should also take care of their health during the changing weather conditions.
The Thai Meteorological Department’s regional forecast for March 7–13, 2026, is as follows:
March 7–9, 2026
March 10–13, 2026
Northeastern
March 7–10, 2026
March 11–13, 2026
Central
March 7–10, 2026
March 11–13, 2026
Eastern
March 7–10, 2026
March 11–13, 2026
Southern (East Coast)
March 8–9, 2026
March 10–13, 2026
From Surat Thani northwards
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards
Southern (West Coast)
March 8–9, 2026
March 10–13, 2026
Bangkok and the surrounding areas
March 7–10, 2026
March 11–13, 2026