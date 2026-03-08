Upper Thailand to face summer storms, strong winds and hail

SUNDAY, MARCH 08, 2026

Upper Thailand is forecast to see hot daytime conditions before thunderstorms intensify between March 11 and 13, bringing gusty winds, hail and isolated heavy rain in some areas.

  • Upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, including thunderstorms, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain, from March 11-13.
  • The severe weather is caused by a high-pressure system from China extending over the region, which is currently hot and has moisture from southerly winds.
  • Residents are advised to take precautions against the dangerous conditions, such as avoiding open areas, while farmers should prepare for potential damage to crops and livestock.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast the weather for March 8–13, 2026.

During March 8–10, upper Thailand will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms still possible in some areas.

This is due to a heat-induced low-pressure cell covering upper Thailand, together with southeasterly and southerly winds prevailing over the area.

During March 11–13, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and heavy rain in some places, as well as possible lightning in some areas.

This is because a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over the upper North, the Northeast and the South China Sea.

As a result, southerly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture over the Northeast, Central region, East and the Gulf of Thailand, while upper Thailand remains hot.

In the South, during March 8–9, rainfall will be limited because the easterly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand will weaken.

In the lower Gulf, waves will be 1–2 metres high, and more than 2 metres high in thundershowers.

During March 10–13, rainfall will increase, with heavy rain possible in some areas, because the easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen.

During March 11–12, people in upper Thailand should beware of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and lightning.

They should avoid open areas, large trees and unstable billboards, and avoid travelling through areas affected by thunderstorms during this period.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.

People should also take care of their health during the changing weather conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s regional forecast for March 7–13, 2026, is as follows:

Northern

March 7–9, 2026

  • Hot during the day
  • Thundershowers in 10–20% of the area
  • Strong winds in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 18–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–39°C

March 10–13, 2026

  • Hot during the day
  • Thunderstorms in 10–30% of the area
  • Strong winds and hail in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 16–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern

March 7–10, 2026

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area
  • Minimum temperature: 19–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–36°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

March 11–13, 2026

  • Hot during the day
  • Thunderstorms in 20–40% of the area
  • Heavy rain, strong winds and hail in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 18–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10–30 km/h

Central

March 7–10, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area
  • Strong winds in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 21–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–38°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

March 11–13, 2026

  • Hot during the day
  • Thunderstorms in 20–40% of the area
  • Heavy rain, strong winds and hail in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 22–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • Southerly winds: 10–20 km/h

Eastern

March 7–10, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 10–20% of the area
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre
  • More than 2 metres in thundershowers

March 11–13, 2026

  • Hot during the day
  • Thunderstorms in 20–40% of the area
  • Strong winds and hail in some places
  • Southeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre
  • More than 2 metres in thundershowers
  • Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–37°C

Southern (East Coast)

March 8–9, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 10–20% of the area
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre
  • More than 2 metres in thundershowers

March 10–13, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 30–40% of the area
  • Heavy rain and strong winds in some places

From Surat Thani northwards

  • Southeasterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre
  • More than 2 metres in thundershowers

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards

  • Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Waves 1–2 metres
  • More than 2 metres in thundershowers
  • Minimum temperature: 21–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–37°C

Southern (West Coast)

March 8–9, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 10–30% of the area

March 10–13, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 30–40% of the area
  • Strong winds in some places
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Waves around 1 metre
  • More than 1 metre in thundershowers
  • Minimum temperature: 23–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–37°C

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

March 7–10, 2026

  • Thundershowers in 10% of the area
  • Minimum temperature: 24–28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–38°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

March 11–13, 2026

  • Hot during the day
  • Thunderstorms in 20–40% of the area
  • Strong winds in some places
  • Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • Southerly winds: 10–20 km/h
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy