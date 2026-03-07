Akazawa urges the US to exempt Japan from the blanket tariff hike

The blanket 10 % tariff, based on Section 122 of the US Trade Act, is not subject to mitigation measures introduced for the now-suspended reciprocal tariff on Japan, and is added on top of existing tariffs. This has increased the tariff burden for some products.



Akazawa urged the US government to rectify this situation and to exempt Japan from other tariff measures not included in a Japan-US trade agreement.



The Japanese minister asked Lutnick not to subject Japanese firms to another levy being considered by Washington, which would be based on Section 301 of the Trade Act, which enables the US government to address unfair foreign trade practices. He also requested that no new additional measures be applied, likely bearing in mind the possibility of a new levy based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, the basis of existing auto tariffs.



The Japan-US trade deal included a mitigation measure for the reciprocal levy, not placing additional tariff burdens on Japanese goods already subject to levies of 15 pct or more and capping the total tariff rate on other goods to 15 %. While the reciprocal tariff was initially implemented as an add-on to existing tariffs, the mitigation measure was retrospectively applied following ministerial-level talks.