Cash ban at leading school exam triggers online controversy

Principal says cash ban was clearly announced in advance

Dr Pichet Phophakdee, Secretary-General of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), said he was already aware of the incident after inspecting the examination venue earlier in the morning. Overall, he said the venue had been well prepared, with baggage deposit points and waiting rooms for parents.

As for the list of prohibited items, he said the restrictions had been publicised in advance in order to prevent cheating.

Meanwhile, Boonyapong Photivuttanut, principal of Triam Udom Suksa School, said the school had made it clear from the outset which items were not allowed inside the exam room. Since this was a competitive examination with 13,895 candidates, strict rules were necessary to prevent any problems involving cheating.

“The Muang Thong Thani examination venue was well prepared, with a large number of baggage deposit points arranged for candidates. Before the exam, the school had continuously publicised the rules, and most students were well aware of the details,” he said.

Boonyapong added that most candidates already understood which items were permitted and which were not. Only a small number of students left their belongings behind because they were rushing to enter the exam in time.

If the venue had allowed prohibited items into the exam room, it could have caused even greater disorder. He stressed that the regulations were the same as in previous years.

He said that if parents or students had read the school’s regulations carefully, they would have known that only a few items were allowed in the exam room, such as pencils, pens and the examination identification card, which had to be placed on the desk.

A long list of items was prohibited, including correction fluid, calculators, bags, banknotes and all kinds of paper, as these could create opportunities for cheating.

He added that these prohibitions had been in place for a long time and were not newly introduced, and that students sitting the exam were already aware of them.