Fátima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after overcoming adversity and controversy

The event, themed “The Grand Universe: The Power of Love. The Power of Thailand,” showcased Thailand’s cultural and creative strengths to a worldwide audience. It was the fourth time Thailand has hosted the competition, held this year at IMPACT Challenger Hall 2 in Muang Thong Thani.

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh secured first runner-up, followed by Stephany Abasali of Venezuela, Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines, and Olivia Yacé of the Ivory Coast.

A rising star shaped by struggle and resilience

Bosch, 24, hails from Teapa in Tabasco, Mexico. Her childhood was marked by significant challenges: she lived with dyslexia and ADHD, conditions that led to bullying during her school years. These experiences later inspired her advocacy work, particularly in mental-health awareness and anti-bullying campaigns.

Her family background is equally notable. Her father, Bernardo Bosch Hernández, is a senior executive at Pemex, Mexico’s national oil company.