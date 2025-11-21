Fátima Bosch crowned Miss Universe 2025 after overcoming adversity and controversy

The event, themed “The Grand Universe: The Power of Love. The Power of Thailand,” showcased Thailand’s cultural and creative strengths to a worldwide audience. It was the fourth time Thailand has hosted the competition, held this year at IMPACT Challenger Hall 2 in Muang Thong Thani.
Thailand’s Praveenar Singh secured first runner-up, followed by Stephany Abasali of Venezuela, Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines, and Olivia Yacé of the Ivory Coast.
Bosch, 24, hails from Teapa in Tabasco, Mexico. Her childhood was marked by significant challenges: she lived with dyslexia and ADHD, conditions that led to bullying during her school years. These experiences later inspired her advocacy work, particularly in mental-health awareness and anti-bullying campaigns.
Her family background is equally notable. Her father, Bernardo Bosch Hernández, is a senior executive at Pemex, Mexico’s national oil company.
Bosch holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion design from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico. She later pursued further studies at the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (NABA) in Milan and the Lyndon Institute in the United States.
Her pageant journey began in 2018 when she won Flor Tabasco. On 13 September 2025, she claimed the title of Miss Universe Mexico, earning her place on the world stage.
The 2025 competition was overshadowed by a heated incident involving pageant organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil. During an internal meeting, he raised concerns that some contestants were not cooperating with the host country’s content teams in producing promotional material for sponsors. His questioning reportedly focused sharply on Miss Mexico.
Bosch attempted to explain that communication and coordination problems were caused by factors beyond her control. However, the exchange escalated, and witnesses said Nawat told her to “shut up” while ordering her to sit down, remarks that drew immediate backlash. Visibly distressed, Bosch left the meeting in tears.
The confrontation sparked widespread criticism online, with many defending the dignity of female contestants. Both sides later confirmed the matter had been resolved privately.
Despite the turmoil, Bosch delivered a strong performance in the final show, ultimately securing the crown. Her victory has been celebrated not only as a personal achievement but also as a symbolic moment for those who overcome adversity and champion mental-health advocacy.