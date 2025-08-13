Thai Army's Public Appeal for Barbed Wire Sparks Controversy

Thailand's Ministry of Defence has been forced to address a public controversy after the Second Army Region posted an unusual request on social media, asking for donations of concertina wire for border defence.
The appeal sparked questions about government efficiency and a potential lack of funding for the armed forces.
The controversy began with a Facebook post from the Second Army Region on Tuesday, 12th August, at 5 pm, which asked for a large quantity of concertina wire to "protect Thailand's sovereignty."
The post urged individuals and organisations to contact the Suranaree Task Force to make donations.
A follow-up post on Wednesday morning further explained the "urgent need" for the wire, citing its importance in "reducing risks to the lives and safety of military personnel and civilians."
It also mentioned that a large quantity of the wire was difficult to source locally at short notice.
Speaking at the Ministry of Defence, Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, a spokesperson for the ministry, clarified the situation.
He described the posts as a "stopgap effort" to quickly acquire the necessary materials to maintain readiness and respond to national security situations in a timely manner.
Rear Admiral Surasant was adamant that the request was not a result of a budget shortage.
"There is no issue of a budget shortage whatsoever," he stated. "The government has sufficient funds and a central budget to address national emergencies."
He added that the Ministry of Defence is currently compiling a comprehensive list of equipment needs from all branches of the armed forces and will expedite the procurement process.
The spokesperson concluded by thanking the public for their patriotism and support, noting that the incident demonstrated how Thai citizens often rally together to support the armed forces in times of need.