Thai Army's Public Appeal for Barbed Wire Sparks Controversy

Thailand's Ministry of Defence has been forced to address a public controversy after the Second Army Region posted an unusual request on social media, asking for donations of concertina wire for border defence.

The appeal sparked questions about government efficiency and a potential lack of funding for the armed forces.

The controversy began with a Facebook post from the Second Army Region on Tuesday, 12th August, at 5 pm, which asked for a large quantity of concertina wire to "protect Thailand's sovereignty."

The post urged individuals and organisations to contact the Suranaree Task Force to make donations.

A follow-up post on Wednesday morning further explained the "urgent need" for the wire, citing its importance in "reducing risks to the lives and safety of military personnel and civilians."

It also mentioned that a large quantity of the wire was difficult to source locally at short notice.





