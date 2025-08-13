Ad hoc centre may cease operation this week, spokesman says

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation may cease operations this week and hand over tasks to existing main agencies, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri stated that it was highly likely the ad hoc centre would cease operations soon, as earlier indicated by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Phumtham said on Monday that he planned to dissolve the ad hoc centre, as the situation along the border showed signs of returning to normal.