Ad hoc centre may cease operation this week, spokesman says

The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation may cease operations this week and hand over tasks to existing main agencies, its spokesman said on Wednesday.
Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri stated that it was highly likely the ad hoc centre would cease operations soon, as earlier indicated by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.
Phumtham said on Monday that he planned to dissolve the ad hoc centre, as the situation along the border showed signs of returning to normal.
However, when reporters pointed out that the situation was not 100% calm, especially after Thai troops were injured by a landmine on Tuesday, Surasant responded that the situation was now under control.
He added that the main agencies, such as the Interior Ministry and the armed forces, had the mechanisms in place to handle the situation.
“The main agencies know their responsibilities well, and there is also the National Security Council (NSC) overseeing national security,” Surasant said.
Surasant mentioned that the ad hoc centre would still hold a meeting on Thursday and indicated it might cease operations after the NSC meeting on Friday.
“I’m not sure, as I don’t sit on the NSC,” Surasant replied when asked to confirm whether the NSC would consider dissolving the ad hoc centre.
“But the current situation is controllable, and there are already agencies in charge. The Interior Ministry and provincial administrations will take care of the people in Thai-Cambodian border provinces, so the ad hoc centre will fade out.”
The spokesman said the closure of the ad hoc centre would demonstrate Thailand’s sincerity, given the improvement in the situation after signs of a truce during the General Border Committee meeting.
He added that the Regional Border Committee, Joint Boundary Committee, and GBC would handle the situation without the need for the ad hoc centre.
However, he noted that the ad hoc centre could be reinstated if the situation worsened and warranted it.