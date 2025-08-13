Second Army Region continues to seek public donations of razor wire to boost border security and protect troops

The Second Army Region has reiterated its appeal for public donations of 100cm-diameter razor wire for use in defending Thai sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border, despite Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s earlier request for the army to stop seeking public contributions and instead apply for supplies through the government.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, the Second Army Region stressed the operational importance of razor wire in reducing risks to the lives and safety of personnel in the field, as well as in bolstering the nation’s defences. It noted that the current demand for razor wire far exceeds available production and procurement capacity, given the urgent need to reinforce border security.

The Second Army Region invited members of the public wishing to support the effort to send razor wire directly to the Civil Affairs Division of the Suranaree Task Force. While the original request specified a 100cm diameter — a size difficult to source locally — donations of 90cm-diameter wire are also acceptable and compatible with current requirements.