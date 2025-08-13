Second Army Region continues to seek public donations of razor wire to boost border security and protect troops

The Second Army Region has reiterated its appeal for public donations of 100cm-diameter razor wire for use in defending Thai sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border, despite Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s earlier request for the army to stop seeking public contributions and instead apply for supplies through the government.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, the Second Army Region stressed the operational importance of razor wire in reducing risks to the lives and safety of personnel in the field, as well as in bolstering the nation’s defences. It noted that the current demand for razor wire far exceeds available production and procurement capacity, given the urgent need to reinforce border security.
The Second Army Region invited members of the public wishing to support the effort to send razor wire directly to the Civil Affairs Division of the Suranaree Task Force. While the original request specified a 100cm diameter — a size difficult to source locally — donations of 90cm-diameter wire are also acceptable and compatible with current requirements.
Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, explained that there is an immediate need for razor wire in the four border provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram.
“Government procurement must follow official procedures, but even special acquisition methods can take months. The military-grade specification we require is not available off-the-shelf and must be specially manufactured, which adds further delay. This is not a budget issue — funding is sufficient — it is purely a matter of time,” he said.
According to Winthai, razor wire is deployed as a barrier in specific areas to protect personnel and deter infiltration, particularly in open or flat terrain. He added that the army’s needs do not extend to food or basic living facilities, which are already sufficient, but are focused on tactical equipment.
Public donations offer the advantage of faster delivery than government procurement, which involves waiting for manufacturing and purchase procedures. Winthai emphasised that ordinary commercial razor wire can be used temporarily in urgent situations until the military-grade material is delivered.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Second Army Region posted a message stating that it has now received a sufficient supply of razor wire to meet operational needs. To ensure efficient resource management and to avoid receiving more than is necessary, it announced the closure of its appeal for razor wire support.
The Second Army Region expressed its gratitude for the cooperation and generosity shown by all sectors in supporting its mission to defend the nation’s sovereignty. It assured the public that all resources received will be used efficiently and to the greatest benefit, in order to ensure the safety and security of the country.