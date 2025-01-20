Thailand secures Thai-Myanmar border with barbed wire

Before January 15, a resident of Pagoda Thone Zu said that barriers on the Thai side surrounded the illegal entrances and exits to the Thai side.

He continued, "In the past, people from Myanmar had torn the barbed wire to go up and down, and new barbed wire has been re-enclosed. Even though barriers are placed on the Thai side, people do not stop going up and down from the designated areas. Those who go to work on the Thai side also travel regularly."