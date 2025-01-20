Thailand secures Thai-Myanmar border with barbed wire

Before January 15, a resident of Pagoda Thone Zu said that barriers on the Thai side surrounded the illegal entrances and exits to the Thai side.
He continued, "In the past, people from Myanmar had torn the barbed wire to go up and down, and new barbed wire has been re-enclosed. Even though barriers are placed on the Thai side, people do not stop going up and down from the designated areas. Those who go to work on the Thai side also travel regularly."
However, in addition to increased activity by the Thai authorities and security forces, The resident also said that the inspections are being conducted strictly.
According to the reports from Thailand, the Governor of Kanchanaburi Province and Sankhala Buri District Governor and relevant officials visited the illegal entry and exit points on the Thai side of the Thai-Myanmar border on January 17.
In addition, local security forces, including the Thai Border Guard, conduct regular patrols along the Thai-Myanmar border, according to Thai news reports.
After thousands of Chinese citizens entered the city of Phaya Thone Zu on the Myanmar side of the Thai-Myanmar border, Thai media outlets reported that online scams and gambling were being carried out in the town.
Similarly, in addition to barbed wire fences, the Thai authorities have put up warning signs and installed CCTVs in five townships along the Thailand-Myanmar border, according to reports from Thailand.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network