Phumtham says Second Army Area should request budget instead of seeking donations

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has urged the Second Army Area to seek budget allocations from the government for essential military operations, rather than turning to public donations.

Government willing to fund military needs

Phumtham said that if the Second Army Area required equipment, it should inform the Royal Thai Army (RTA) headquarters and the army commander-in-chief, so the government could allocate funds.

He was responding to questions about why the Second Army Area had posted on Facebook requesting donated razor wire to reinforce the border against Cambodian incursions.

“I have told the commanders-in-chief of the three armed forces that if their units lack anything, they must inform the government, and it will be provided from the central budget,” Phumtham said.