Phumtham says Second Army Area should request budget instead of seeking donations

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has urged the Second Army Area to seek budget allocations from the government for essential military operations, rather than turning to public donations.
Phumtham said that if the Second Army Area required equipment, it should inform the Royal Thai Army (RTA) headquarters and the army commander-in-chief, so the government could allocate funds.
He was responding to questions about why the Second Army Area had posted on Facebook requesting donated razor wire to reinforce the border against Cambodian incursions.
“I have told the commanders-in-chief of the three armed forces that if their units lack anything, they must inform the government, and it will be provided from the central budget,” Phumtham said.
He stressed that the RTA had never sought a special budget to purchase razor wire, adding: “The situation does not warrant Facebook posts seeking public donations. Such posts can cause public misunderstanding. The government does not oppose the Second Army Area’s requests for special budgets, but if something is truly necessary and insufficient, we will fund it.”
Phumtham added that the government was ready to use special procurement methods to urgently provide any needed supplies.
Donations sparked by border clashes
Earlier, the Second Army Area also sought donated face masks for troops patrolling the Thai-Cambodian border to cope with the stench from bodies of fallen Cambodian soldiers lying on the other side.
Following recent border clashes, several private groups and organisations have organised donation drives for items such as food, clothing, and drones for the troops.
When told that residents along the border in Si Sa Ket and Surin had begun fleeing again after a landmine blast in Surin on Tuesday morning, Phumtham said he understood the public’s fears.
“But it is the duty of the army and all relevant government agencies to explain to the people that they should not panic,” he said. He criticised certain independent media on social platforms for exaggerating the landmine incident and fuelling public alarm.
In response to former prime minister Settha Thavisin’s call for the Foreign Ministry to take Cambodia to the International Criminal Court over its use of landmines, Phumtham said the ministry was already taking action.
He said the ministry had informed the UN secretary-general and other international organisations about the landmine incident.
Phumtham added that he had spoken with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Wednesday morning, who confirmed that the Foreign Ministry was ready to lodge a formal protest with the UN.