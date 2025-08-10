Troops lay 9.8 km barbed wire on Sa Kaeo border

Thai troops have installed concertina wire along a 9.8-kilometre stretch of the border in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district to prevent illegal workers and members of call-centre gangs from sneaking into Thailand.

Soldiers from the Burapha Taskforce and the Aranyaprathet Taskforce began deploying the concertina wire on Saturday along the Thai–Cambodian border at Klong Prom Hot, from the Aranyaprathet 20 border checkpoint at the Thai–Cambodian Friendship Bridge to the Aranyaprathet 31 border checkpoint, covering 9.8 kilometres. The work was completed on Sunday.