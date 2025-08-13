Thailand and Cambodia to Hold Border Talks Amid Troop Movements and Minefield Concerns

Thailand’s Special Task Force (STF) has announced that it will hold a series of Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings with Cambodia this month to discuss ongoing border issues, including mine clearance.

The move comes as an ASEAN delegation prepares to observe the border situation and a senior Thai official reveals that Cambodia's recent troop reinforcements are considered "within an acceptable range."

Speaking at Government House, Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, spokesperson for the Thailand-Cambodia STF, stated that the border situation has been stable despite ongoing monitoring of Cambodian forces strengthening their positions.

Rear Admiral Surasant also revealed that a team of ASEAN military attachés, led by the Malaysian military attaché to Thailand, is scheduled to visit Ubon Ratchathani province and the 2nd Army Region area on Thursday, 14th August.

The purpose of their visit is to observe the situation and assess the impact on local communities. They will present their findings the following day and discuss future plans.

