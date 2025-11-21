Miss Universe 2025 controversy erupts as Mexico wins; fans chant ‘cooking show’ amid allegations from judge

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand ended in heated controversy after Fátima Bosch of Mexico was crowned the winner, prompting loud protests inside Impact Muang Thong Thani as global pageant fans chanted “cooking show” in anger over the result.
Thailand’s Veena Praveenar Singh finished as first runner-up, while Stephany Abasali of Venezuela placed second, Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines came third, and Olivia Yacé secured fourth place.
The final outcome triggered a wave of frustration from pageant supporters worldwide, many of whom accused the competition of being predetermined.
What “cooking show” means in pageant slang
The chant, widely heard inside the venue, refers to a long-used pageant slang implying that the crown was “pre-cooked” or pre-decided—essentially an allegation of a fixed result.
Former judge claims the result was prearranged
Fuel was added to the drama when Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French musician and former Miss Universe 2025 judge who resigned shortly before the final, publicly alleged that Mexico’s victory was orchestrated for business reasons.
Harfouch claimed on Instagram that he had already told HBO America—a full 24 hours before the final—that Mexico would win. He said this was because Raúl Rocha, the owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, had business ties with Fátima’s father.
He further alleged that Rocha and his son contacted him in Dubai last week to personally ask for his vote, telling him directly that “it will be good for our business.”
Harfouch added that the full details would be exposed in an HBO documentary scheduled for May next year.
Chaos at the venue
Thai entertainer DJ Matoom, who livestreamed from the venue, described scenes of confusion and vocal protests. He noted particularly strong dissatisfaction among Filipino fans, who believed the crown had been predetermined in Mexico’s favour.
“Let me end this live before someone throws a shoe,” he said jokingly as tensions escalated.
Pageant organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil posted a brief message afterwards, writing:
“Ten billion words I cannot say. We did our very best.”
His cryptic remark has ignited further speculation among pageant communities online.