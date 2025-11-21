Miss Universe 2025 controversy erupts as Mexico wins; fans chant ‘cooking show’ amid allegations from judge

The Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand ended in heated controversy after Fátima Bosch of Mexico was crowned the winner, prompting loud protests inside Impact Muang Thong Thani as global pageant fans chanted “cooking show” in anger over the result.

Thailand’s Veena Praveenar Singh finished as first runner-up, while Stephany Abasali of Venezuela placed second, Ahtisa Manalo of the Philippines came third, and Olivia Yacé secured fourth place.

The final outcome triggered a wave of frustration from pageant supporters worldwide, many of whom accused the competition of being predetermined.

What “cooking show” means in pageant slang

The chant, widely heard inside the venue, refers to a long-used pageant slang implying that the crown was “pre-cooked” or pre-decided—essentially an allegation of a fixed result.