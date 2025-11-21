Veena Praveenar Singh: Thailand’s Miss Universe 2025 contender

Veena Praveenar Singh is representing Thailand on the Miss Universe 2025 stage, which the country is hosting this year. Born on April 16, 1996, the 29-year-old beauty queen is Thai with Indian heritage.

She stands 178 centimetres tall and graduated from Thammasat University with a degree in Russian from the Faculty of Liberal Arts. She is fluent in three languages: English, Russian and Thai.

Veena was born in Chiang Mai and later moved to Yala to live with her aunt when she was in Prathom 5, following the death of her father. Her mother has since remarried and now lives in Canada.

Veena’s childhood was far from easy; she often faced teasing due to her mixed heritage. However, she transformed these challenges into strength, saying she learnt to accept and understand herself.