Miss Universe Jamaica safe after falling off stage during preliminary evening gown round

Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, is safe and recovering after suffering a fall from the stage during last night’s preliminary evening gown competition. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she sustained only minor injuries and no fractures.

Raúl Rocha, President of the Miss Universe Organization, updated the public shortly after midnight Bangkok time:

“I want to reassure the Miss Universe family concerned about Miss Universe Jamaica’s health. I have just left the hospital, where I was with her and her family. Thank God, she has no broken bones and is under excellent care. She will remain under observation overnight. We will stay in close touch with her family and continue supporting her. We pray for her swift recovery.”

Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil also shared details via livestream, noting that the contestant suffered a small cut near her right ear—likely caused by an earring—and an injury to her toenail. He added that she appeared tense before going on stage, which may have contributed to the incident:

“She may have been extremely nervous. It scared everyone, but thankfully her head is fine and nothing is broken.”