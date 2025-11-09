Mexico’s president defends Miss Universe contestant in stand for women’s rights

Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, has become a symbol of women’s empowerment and dignity after publicly defending Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe Mexico, who was recently involved in a heated confrontation with Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil.
The incident took place in Bangkok during the preparation stages for the 74th Miss Universe pageant, which features contestants from more than 130 countries and will conclude with the coronation on 21 November.
Sheinbaum praised Bosch’s response, saying, “Women are more beautiful when they dare to speak and take part, because that is the recognition of our rights.” She described Bosch as “an example of a woman who speaks up and makes her voice heard.”
The controversy erupted after Nawat allegedly reprimanded Bosch in front of other contestants, accusing her of failing to promote Thailand sufficiently. Bosch later claimed that Nawat had insulted her by calling her a “dumbhead” after she followed instructions from her national organisers. Nawat denied using the term, insisting he had only warned that her actions could be “damaging.”
Following the exchange, Bosch was asked to leave the meeting room, prompting several other contestants to stand and walk out in solidarity. Although Nawat later issued a public apology, his conduct was widely condemned both in Thailand and abroad. Sheinbaum called the incident “an act of intimidation”, commending Bosch for responding with dignity.
In the aftermath, Raúl Rocha, the Mexican national director of Miss Universe, announced that Nawat would be excluded from all official activities, describing his behaviour as “an abuse of authority that humiliated a contestant.”
Sheinbaum’s defence of Bosch has drawn praise across Latin America and beyond, particularly as it follows her own recent experience of being sexually harassed in public, a moment that underscored Mexico’s deeply rooted problem of gender-based violence and patriarchal culture.
A video circulating online on Tuesday shows Sheinbaum speaking with supporters near the presidential palace in Mexico City when a man approached her from behind, attempting to kiss her neck and touch her. Her security team quickly intervened and restrained the man, who was later arrested and charged with sexual harassment.
“If they can do this to the president, how can ordinary women in our country feel safe?” Sheinbaum told reporters during a press conference. “I decided to file a complaint because this is not only about me as a leader, it’s about what every woman in Mexico faces.”
She added that the suspect had reportedly harassed other women at the scene and stressed that “we must draw the line clearly.”
Women’s rights groups in Mexico praised Sheinbaum’s stance, saying both this incident and her defence of Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, highlight the country’s persistent culture of “machismo”, a deeply rooted male-dominant mindset.
Mexico continues to record one of the highest femicide rates in the world, with nearly 98% of cases going unpunished. Despite Sheinbaum’s campaign pledge to combat gender-based violence, advocates say little progress has been made so far.
The assault on the president came just days after the assassination of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán, during the Day of the Dead festival — further underscoring the security crisis facing Mexican public figures.
Still, Sheinbaum vowed to continue meeting citizens face-to-face. “No one should have to stay silent, not an ordinary woman, and not the president,” she said.