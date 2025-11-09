Mexico’s president defends Miss Universe contestant in stand for women’s rights

Sheinbaum’s defence of Bosch has drawn praise across Latin America and beyond, particularly as it follows her own recent experience of being sexually harassed in public, a moment that underscored Mexico’s deeply rooted problem of gender-based violence and patriarchal culture.

A video circulating online on Tuesday shows Sheinbaum speaking with supporters near the presidential palace in Mexico City when a man approached her from behind, attempting to kiss her neck and touch her. Her security team quickly intervened and restrained the man, who was later arrested and charged with sexual harassment.

“If they can do this to the president, how can ordinary women in our country feel safe?” Sheinbaum told reporters during a press conference. “I decided to file a complaint because this is not only about me as a leader, it’s about what every woman in Mexico faces.”

She added that the suspect had reportedly harassed other women at the scene and stressed that “we must draw the line clearly.”

A mirror of machismo culture

Women’s rights groups in Mexico praised Sheinbaum’s stance, saying both this incident and her defence of Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, highlight the country’s persistent culture of “machismo”, a deeply rooted male-dominant mindset.

Mexico continues to record one of the highest femicide rates in the world, with nearly 98% of cases going unpunished. Despite Sheinbaum’s campaign pledge to combat gender-based violence, advocates say little progress has been made so far.

The assault on the president came just days after the assassination of Carlos Manzo, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán, during the Day of the Dead festival — further underscoring the security crisis facing Mexican public figures.

Still, Sheinbaum vowed to continue meeting citizens face-to-face. “No one should have to stay silent, not an ordinary woman, and not the president,” she said.