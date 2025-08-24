Praveenar Singh from Saraburi crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025

The pageant reached its much-anticipated final on Saturday night, as fans eagerly awaited to see which of the 77 contestants would take home the crown. The event was held at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK.
The evening opened with a dance performance before the announcement of the top 20 contestants and special awards. The finalists then competed in the swimsuit round, followed by the evening gown segment featuring the top 10.
From there, the top five advanced to the question-and-answer round, leading to the final top three announcement.
Praveenar Singh, representing Saraburi, ultimately claimed the MUT 2025 crown. The first runner-up was Praewwanich “Praew” Ruangthong from Bangkok, while the second runner-up was Narumon “Dale” Pimpakdee from Phuket.
Profile of Miss Universe Thailand 2025
Praveenar was born on April 16 1996 in Chiang Mai, later moving to Yala. She completed her secondary education at Satriyala School before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Russian from the Faculty of Liberal Arts at Thammasat University.
In 2021, she was granted overseas citizenship of India by the Indian Consulate in Chiang Mai. She married Thai-Indian businessman Hanchareon Singthakwal on February 2 2022, but the couple divorced in 2024.
Praveenar began her pageant journey in 2018, finishing as the second runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand 2018. She rose further in 2020, winning first runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand.
In 2023, she represented Phuket in the Miss Universe Thailand pageant, where she placed as the second runner-up before later relinquishing the title.
In 2025, she competed as the winner of Miss Universe Saraburi, representing Sao Hai district. Her victory at MUT 2025 now positions her as Thailand’s representative for the Miss Universe crown.