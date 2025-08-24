Praveenar Singh from Saraburi crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025

The pageant reached its much-anticipated final on Saturday night, as fans eagerly awaited to see which of the 77 contestants would take home the crown. The event was held at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK.

The evening opened with a dance performance before the announcement of the top 20 contestants and special awards. The finalists then competed in the swimsuit round, followed by the evening gown segment featuring the top 10.

From there, the top five advanced to the question-and-answer round, leading to the final top three announcement.

Praveenar Singh, representing Saraburi, ultimately claimed the MUT 2025 crown. The first runner-up was Praewwanich “Praew” Ruangthong from Bangkok, while the second runner-up was Narumon “Dale” Pimpakdee from Phuket.