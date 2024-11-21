Miss Universe Thailand returns home to a hero's welcome



Hundreds of adoring fans gave a warm welcome to Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss Thailand Universe 2024, upon her return home on Thursday.



The 21-year-old beauty queen, who represented Thailand at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, was received by cheering supporters when she arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport.



Suchata, who secured the third runner-up position at the prestigious pageant, expressed her gratitude to the Thai people for their unwavering support.



She also thanked Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and government officials for their encouragement and assistance throughout her journey.



"I believe that after this, all beauties in Thailand will have a story that they want to pass on and have the intention to continue to help society in various fields that they are good at," she said.



The beauty queen also outlined her plans to continue her "Opal for Her" project, which aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and provide hope to those affected by the disease.

She called upon the government and private sector to support such initiatives, emphasising the importance of collaboration in promoting social causes.



Suchata's outstanding performance at the Miss Universe pageant has made her a national hero, capturing the hearts of Thai beauty fans. She was the sole contestant from Asia to make it to the top five and was widely praised for her grace, intelligence, and beauty.