MGI acquires Miss Universe Thailand rights for 2025-2029

Its CEO Nawat Itsaragrisil posted an image of himself in front of the Miss Universe backdrop on his Facebook page on Monday, with a short message “MGI, the official copyright holder [of MUT]”. His post drew 35,000 likes and 13,000 shares as of press time.
Meanwhile, MGI submitted a letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that this move followed its board of directors’ meeting today.
The company has acquired the copyright for organising MUT pageant for the years 2025 to 2029, totalling five years, from JKN Global Content, a company registered in Singapore, which is fully owned by JKN Global Group. MGI said this investment is part of the internal business restructuring to expand the beauty pageant platform.
“This investment will help increase business opportunities, expand the customer base, and strengthen the brand internationally,” the company said. “Moreover, it will create added value for the company, which is expected to positively impact financial performance and shareholder returns in the long term.”
MGI will pay the copyright fee of 180 million baht, including 30 million baht from the company's working capital, and a loan of 150 million baht from Nawat without any collateral.
The interest rate will be 2.5% per annum, which equates to an interest payment that the company will need to make over the loan period, not exceeding 7.5 million baht. The loan is due to be repaid within two years from the date the company requests to draw down the loan amount.
In addition, MGI board of directors has resolved to authorise the executive committee or individuals designated by the executive committee (who have no interests in the transaction) for carrying out any actions related to or necessary for transactions.
This includes negotiating, executing, signing, amending agreements, contracts and other documents related to the transactions, as well as setting criteria, conditions and other details necessary and relevant to the transactions, as deemed necessary and appropriate under the applicable laws, the company said.