MGI acquires Miss Universe Thailand rights for 2025-2029

Meanwhile, MGI submitted a letter to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that this move followed its board of directors’ meeting today.

The company has acquired the copyright for organising MUT pageant for the years 2025 to 2029, totalling five years, from JKN Global Content, a company registered in Singapore, which is fully owned by JKN Global Group. MGI said this investment is part of the internal business restructuring to expand the beauty pageant platform.

“This investment will help increase business opportunities, expand the customer base, and strengthen the brand internationally,” the company said. “Moreover, it will create added value for the company, which is expected to positively impact financial performance and shareholder returns in the long term.”