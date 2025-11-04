Police raid Miss Universe team for promoting online casino; MGI CEO denies involvement

Thai police recently investigated the Miss Universe 2025 pageant's controversial promotion, in which contestants were allegedly filmed endorsing online casinos at their accommodation — a practice deemed illegal under Thai law. This caused significant reputational damage to Thailand, the host country of the event.

The pageant's security team was promptly alerted by well-meaning individuals, who notified the police, and the authorities swiftly arrived to investigate.

In response, Nawat Itsaragrisil, CEO of Miss Grand International Plc (MGI) and president of the 74th Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee, was called on Monday to provide testimony at Wat Phaya Krai Police Station, where he confirmed that Miss Grand International had no involvement in promoting online casinos.